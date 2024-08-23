Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 10.1% Higher

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 179,718,609 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 27,090,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.59.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

