Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.03 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

