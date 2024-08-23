Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Workday Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $231.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

