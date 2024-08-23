Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.22.

Shares of WDAY opened at $231.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

