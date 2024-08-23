Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDAY. Bank of America lowered their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.22.

Workday stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

