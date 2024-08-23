Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.22.

WDAY opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

