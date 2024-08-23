Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.22.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Workday by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

