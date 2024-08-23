Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $285.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.71 and a 200 day moving average of $248.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 17.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

