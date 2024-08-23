WPP (WPP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WPP (NYSE: WPP):

8/20/2024 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2024 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2024 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2024 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2024 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2024 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

WPP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 51.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in WPP by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WPP by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

