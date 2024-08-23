WPP (WPP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WPP (NYSE: WPP):
- 8/20/2024 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/14/2024 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/8/2024 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/8/2024 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/1/2024 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/26/2024 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/20/2024 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
WPP Price Performance
WPP stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $54.21.
WPP Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 51.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.