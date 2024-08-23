WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$254.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

WSP Global stock opened at C$226.40 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$230.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$217.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

