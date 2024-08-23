W&T Offshore, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in W&T Offshore by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274,156 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 311,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 192,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.66%.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

