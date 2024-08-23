Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WH opened at $77.05 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $86,389.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $945,728. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 980,848 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after buying an additional 740,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.