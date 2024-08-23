X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Declares Dividend of $0.17

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

X Financial Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. X Financial has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.18%.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

