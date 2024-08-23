Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
