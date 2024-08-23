XML Financial LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.77. 1,356,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,237,621. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

