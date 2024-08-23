XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,288.58

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,288.58 ($16.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,456 ($18.92). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,416 ($18.40), with a volume of 12,662 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.34) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
