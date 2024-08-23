XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,288.58

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,288.58 ($16.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,456 ($18.92). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,416 ($18.40), with a volume of 12,662 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.34) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,430.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,288.58. The firm has a market cap of £340.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,888.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.24.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

