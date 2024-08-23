XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $8.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPEV

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.