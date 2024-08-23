Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPER. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Xperi has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Xperi by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,359,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 648,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 518,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 348,464 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 269,604 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 417,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 167,713 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

