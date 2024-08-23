Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.16

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and traded as high as $41.52. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 434,938 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 38,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,716,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

