Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $41.83. 11,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 77,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $550.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 528,351 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

