Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$1.09. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 16,626 shares changing hands.

Yangarra Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.50 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.3630363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.