Yellow Pages Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Yellow Pages Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of YLWDF opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

About Yellow Pages

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.