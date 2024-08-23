Yellow Pages Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
Yellow Pages Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of YLWDF opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $9.22.
About Yellow Pages
