Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.

Youdao Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of DAO stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. Youdao has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

