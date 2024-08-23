YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.18

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.18 and traded as high as $21.17. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 1,072,179 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

