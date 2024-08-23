Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 308,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,776 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,400,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $160,163,000 after acquiring an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.