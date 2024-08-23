Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

