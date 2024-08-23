Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IPAR. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $122.54 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

