Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

LYV stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,201 shares of company stock valued at $788,464 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after purchasing an additional 855,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

