Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BCE stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $3,221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 124,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.69%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

