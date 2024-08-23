Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.43 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $290.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $292.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,594,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 60.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

