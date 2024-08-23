Zacks Research Comments on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $218.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $218.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,827,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

