Zacks Research Comments on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

