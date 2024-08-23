Zacks Research Comments on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.2 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.