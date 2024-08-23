Zacks Research Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

