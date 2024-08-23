Zacks Research Comments on United Therapeutics Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.99. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.30 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.09 and a 200 day moving average of $271.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $353.49.

In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total transaction of $968,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total value of $968,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,266 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

