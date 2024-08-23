Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $11.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

SYK stock opened at $350.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.74 and a 200-day moving average of $340.91. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

