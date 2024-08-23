Zacks Research Weighs in on CACI International Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CACI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.95 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.78.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $468.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $473.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,578 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

