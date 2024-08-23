Zacks Research Weighs in on Markel Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $20.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $19.83. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s FY2026 earnings at $104.68 EPS.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,564.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,565.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,536.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

