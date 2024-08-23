Zacks Research Weighs in on The Cigna Group’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cigna Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $28.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $28.42. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.41 EPS.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $346.47 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

