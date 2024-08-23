Zacks Research Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Macerich Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MAC opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.86. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

