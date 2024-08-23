Zacks Research Weighs in on The Mosaic Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 131.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.