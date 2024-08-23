Zacks Research Weighs in on Watsco, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $479.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.70 and its 200-day moving average is $449.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a 1-year low of $338.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,958,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 263.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231,987 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after buying an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

