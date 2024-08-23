Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Up 19.1%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 19.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

