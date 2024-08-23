Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%.

Zhihu Price Performance

Zhihu stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.15. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zhihu from $8.40 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

