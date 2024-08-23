Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,440,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,818,928.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth $83,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

