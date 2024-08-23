Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

