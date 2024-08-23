ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Issues Earnings Results

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $309.61 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Trading Down 2.6 %

ZKH Group stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. ZKH Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

