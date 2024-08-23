ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Issues Earnings Results

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $309.61 million for the quarter.
ZKH Group Trading Down 2.6 %
ZKH Group stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. ZKH Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
ZKH Group Company Profile
