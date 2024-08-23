Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.11.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $96,001.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after buying an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,257 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

