Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,868 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

