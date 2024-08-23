Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.29-5.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63-4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.290-5.320 EPS.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 6.6 %
Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
